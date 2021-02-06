Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender Claud Adjapong undergoes successful surgery to correct Achilles injury

Claude Adjapong has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season

Italy-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Claudio Adjapong has had successful surgery after suffering a rupture of his Achilles tendon.



On Saturday, January 30, 2021, the full-back was in action for Lecce when the team drew 1-1 against Pordenone.



Unfortunately, he picked up what looked like a nasty injury and had to be replaced by Luca Paganini in the 63rd minute.



After subsequently undergoing a scan, it was confirmed that he has suffered an Achilles tendon injury.



Today, Claude Adjapong has confirmed that he has had a successful surgery and doing well as he starts his road to recovery.



“Perfectly successful surgery, and with your affection and warmth, I will strongly overcome this moment, heartfelt thanks to those who have been close to me.



“Now I will face this rehabilitation path with strength and serenity to get back on that green rectangle! I send you a big hug! THANK YOU,” a post on the Instagram page of the player reads.



Claude Adjapong, 22, has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season and will be with his parent club, Sassuolo.



