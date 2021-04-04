Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu signs new four year contact at Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot

Soccer News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has committed his future to French Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot after signing a new four-year contract.



The new deal, which he signed on the last day of March, is expected to keep him at the club until June 2025.



"Clermont Foot 63 is pleased to announce the extension of Alidu Seidu until 2025," a statement by the club read.



"The contract extension of Alidu Seidu is part of the club's desire to build over time, both with its managerial players and its players of the future."



The right-back joined Clermont Foot from Ivorian side JMG Academy Abidjan for an undisclosed fee in August 2020.



In September, the talented right-back made his debut for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 2 against Toulouse.



"I am very happy and very proud to extend the adventure with the CF63 until 2025," Seidu told the club's website after signing the deal.



"Thank you to all the managers and members of the club, thank you to my teammates and to all those who believe in me."



Alidu has confirmed the hopes placed in him with 17 appearances in Ligue 2 this season including five starts, at the position of the right or left side.