Ghanaian defender Ali Abdul Rahman joins Spanish club Algeciras CF

The 17-year old, who turns 18 in October signed a two year deal with the Andalusia side

Ghanaian youngster Ali Abdul Rahman has joined Spanish Segunda Division B side Algeciras CF, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 17-year old, who turns 18 in October signed a two year deal with the Andalusia side.



The deal for the teen sensation was brokered by agent Ibrahim Abdulai, who also represent former Ghana goalie Razak Braimah.



Ali Abdul Rahman is expected to arrive at the Nuevo Mirador complex in the coming weeks for his first European experience.



The teenager previously featured for Ghana Premier League outfit Inter Allies.

