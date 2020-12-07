Sports News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scores high ratings in Vitoria Gumareas' victory

Guimareas, Portugal - November 7th : Abdul Mumin of Vitoria Guimaraes SC

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleman produced a solid display as Vitoria Guimaraes kept a clean sheet in their victory over Portimonense in the Portuguese league on Saturday.



The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration producing some outstanding statistics as Vitoria Sports Club recorded an impressive 1-0 home win.



Abdul Mumin had 67% of success in all actions on the field, winning 50% of duels and was involved in 33% aerial duels, making two crucial interceptions.



He has 82% passing accuracy, one of the best in the game for a defender and made four recoveries in the match.



The budding defender has been in an amazing form for the Portuguese giants since his arrival from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.



Abdul Mumin has made 5 Liga NOS appearances and has only been cautioned once.



Below are Abdul Mumin's stunning figures against Portimonense:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.