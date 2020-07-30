Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Ghanaian coaches fight GFA over vacant Technical Director position

Bashir Hayford is believed to be among those who were shortlisted

Even before the Ghana Football Association comes out to announce the new occupant of their Technical Director seat, some Ghanaian coaches are up in arms with them.



Anger is simmering in the camps of the coaches as they believe the FA has treated them with disrespect and disdain.



When Oti Akenteng’s spell as the head of the FA’s technical directorate ended, an opportunity was availed to anyone to throw in their hat for the position.



Some local coaches including Bashir Hayford and Malik Jabir firmed up their interest in the position with an application to the FA.



But according to them, weeks after writing to the FA, they are yet to receive any response from the FA over their letters.



Earlier this week, the General Secretary of the FA provided updates on the recruitment process, hinting that they are close to finding Oti Aketeng’s successor.



“The Select Committee in charge is in the final leg of their work and would soon submit its final report to the Executive Council for approval, and once approval is given, an official announcement of the new technical director will be made,” Addo told Times Sports.



“The technical director role is one of the prerequisites of Fifa, and we are in the process of appointing the new head soon.



“All the applicants have been given a level playing field to show what they can offer and the most competent would land the position”.



Despite the FA’s claim that all applicants ‘given a level playing field’, the feeling from Ghanaian coaches is that they have been handed a raw deal.



According to them, the FA is bent on imposing a foreign coach on them.



They claim they have been disrespected and their reputation and achievement has been poopooed by the federation.



In light of this, over forty of them have appended their signatures to a petition by the coaches association to the FA.



Some including, Hayford, Quartey and Jabir have not hidden their disappointment in the FA.



Malik Jabir told Peace FM in an interview that he is ‘mad’ over their treatment of him.



“How can 100 plus people apply for this post. We will not sit down for these foolish things to continue. This is why I am mad. You know I’m a gentleman and I don’t fight so if you find me talking like this, you should know that I’m peeved. It’s selfishness because they want the money to remain with them".



Hayford and Quartey fear that a foreign coach will be appointed to ‘lord’ over them.





