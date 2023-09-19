Ghanaian boxer Sena Agbeko to face Argentine Bruno Romay in October

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian super middleweight fighter Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko is set to return to the ring with a bout against Argentine Bruno Leonardo Romay set for October.



The bout is scheduled to take place on October 14 in Sioux City in the United States of America almost a year since Agbeko scored an impressive win over American Isaiah Steen on October 21, 2022.



Abbeko, 31, (27 wins and two losses) takes on Romay (22 wins and 11 losses) next month as he bids to get another title shot in the middleweight or super middleweight divisions.



He was scheduled to fight top rated prospect David Morrell Jr. on the undercard of the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight in April but the bout was cancelled a few days to fight night.



Agbeko was in line to fight for the WBA Super middleweight belt but reported concerns over his medicals prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to decline a license for him to fight in Las Vegas.







LSN/OG B