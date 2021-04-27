Ghanaian-born Swede Robin Quaison on target as Mainz beat Bayern Munich

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Swedish striker Robin Quaison found the net for Mainz as the clinched a shock 2-1 victory over German heavyweights Bayern Munich.



Jonathan Burkardt opened the scoring for Mainz after just three minutes with a smart finish.



Quaison pressured the defenders and eventually got his goal eight minutes before the half time whistle.



Robert Lewandowski netted for Bayern but it was too late as Mainz held on to the victory.



Quaison was adjudged man of the match for his solid performance.



Quaison has now netted four goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.



He was born in Stockholm to a Ghanaian father and Swedish mom.