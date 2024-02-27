Ghanaian-born Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo earns high praise from Frank Lampard

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Manchester United's midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is capturing the attention of football enthusiasts and legends alike, with Frank Lampard praising the youngster for his exceptional performances.



The 18-year-old made his debut in the 2023 Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle and later showcased his talent in his first Premier League match against Leicester City.



Despite a brief setback due to injury at the start of the 2023/24 season, Mainoo has made a sensational comeback since November, firmly establishing himself in the Manchester United lineup.



The impressive displays by the young midfielder have sparked speculation about potential call-ups to the England national squads for Euro 2024.



“I don’t think even Rodri or Casemiro were as good as he is at his age. He is the backbone of a club like Manchester United at such a young age. I believe he’ll surpass many big names,” remarked Lampard, highlighting Mainoo's maturity beyond his years.



Despite being eligible to represent Ghana through his parents, Mainoo has yet to commit to an international team. The Ghana Football Association remains hopeful about convincing him to switch allegiance to the Black Stars, as expressed by executive member Randy Abbey to The Times.