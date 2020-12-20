Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Ghanaian authorities at Accra airport forced us to pay for coronavirus test’ - Kotoko opponents Al Hilal allege

Al Hilal players went through a mandatory coronavirus test at the Airport

Sudanese football club, Al Hilal Omdurman, have launched a scandalous claim that Ghanaian authorities at the Accra International Airport forced them to pay large sums of money to undergo coronavirus tests before entering the country.



The Sudanese giants arrived in the West African country on Saturday for their 1st leg preliminary round match against the Reds on Wednesday, 23 December 2020.



As demanded of them by the laws enshrined by the Ghanaian government, “Upon arrival, each traveler age five and over, must undergo a temperature screening and COVID-19 test conducted at the airport. Test results will usually be available within 30 minutes. Travelers who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Ghana with no quarantine requirement. The test carries a $150 fee per person.”



Upon arrival in the country on Saturday, December 19, 2020, the club took to their social media account to claim that they were forced to go through the COVID-19 test.



It must however be noted that prior to their arrival, the testing process had been stated as a requisite demand and agreed on by both the Ghanaian government and the Confederation of African Football. It had also been indicated, together with the stipulated amounts to be paid for the test, in the Association's mail to the clubs.



The club also stated in a Facebook post sighted by Ghanaweb that, “the Ghanaian authorities refused results Examination in the capital Khartoum.”



Read the full statement by Al Hilal Omdurman below



The Ghanaian authorities at Accra airport force the crescent mission to undergo a corona test



Media Office



Ghanaian authorities at Accra International Airport forced the Crescent Club mission to undergo a coronavirus test in rooms for tests, and the Crescent Mission was forced to pay large amounts of money for testing for all members of the Mission, after the Ghanaian authorities refused results Examination in the capital Khartoum.



The head of the mission has received the results of all the tests that confirmed that no player or member of the mission was infected with the Coronavirus, and the Crescent Mission was immediately allowed into the Ghanaian territory.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.