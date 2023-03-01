Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi nets winner for Maccabi Netanya against Maccabi Haifa

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Patrick Twumasi was in top form on Tuesday night and helped Maccabi Netanya to beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in the Israeli Cup.



The forward started for his team today in the crucial second-leg encounter of the quarter-finals clash.



Having scored in the first leg of the tie that ended 2-2, more was expected of Patrick Twumasi today.



Unfortunately, for his team, Maccabi Haifa scored first in the 28th minute through Dia Saba.



Later in the 49th minute of the second half, Liran Rotman scored to restore parity for Maccabi Netanya.



With the game travelling into extra time, Patrick Twumasi made himself the hero for his team as his 99th-minute equaliser sealed a 2-1 win for Maccabi Netanya against Maccabi Haifa.



The win has sent the Ghana forward and his teammates to the semi-finals of the Israeli Cup.