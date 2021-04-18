Ghanaian attacker Abdul Fatawu Safiu nets first goal of the season in Trelleborgs

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu opened his scoring account in the new season of the Swedish Superettan on Saturday when Trelleborgs FF drew with Vasalunds IF.



Vasalunds came from behind to earn a point from the game as it ended 2-2 at the Skytteholms IP Stadium in Solna.



Safiu was introduced in the game in the 33rd minute following an injury to midfielder Dzenis Kozica.



Congolese forward Mai Traore put the hosts ahead ten minutes after recess before Safiu equalised for Trelleborgs seven minutes later.



Johan Blomberg scored in the 70th minute give Trelleborgs the advantage but was cut short in just three minutes after Anthony Wambani levelled for Vasalunds.



Safiu scored 7 times in 30 appearances for Trelleborgs in the Swedish second-tier last season.



He has scored one in two matches this season.