Ghanaian athlete Martha Bissah graduates from US university

Ghanaian athlete Martha Bissah over the weekend graduated from the Norfolk State University in the United States of America.



After a four-year study at the university, Bissah bagged a Bachelor of Science degree. She majored in Management.



In her time at the university, Bissah won the Female Athlete of the Year accolade twice in 2018 and 2019.



In 2017, the Ghanaian runner won four gold medals at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor and Track and Field Championships.



Martha Bissah in 2018, became the first MEAC athlete since 2002-03 to repeat as the MEAC women’s cross-country champion with a time of 18:02.04.



Martha Bissah is the first and only Ghanaian runner to win a gold medal at any international event.





