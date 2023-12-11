Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Salisu's Monaco debut, Djiku returns; Paintsil, Yeboah on target

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, brings you a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.



Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide



Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.



Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu marked his much-anticipated debut for AS Monaco in a resounding 2-1 triumph over Rennes during the 15th-week fixtures of the French Ligue.



Yaw Yeboah notched the opening goal, contributing to the Columbus Crew's 2-1 victory over LAFC, securing the 2023 MLS Cup on Saturday, December 9, 2023.



Joseph Paintsil showcased his scoring prowess in the Jupiler Pro League, finding the back of the net for Genk in their convincing 3-1 win against Eupen.



Patrick Twumasi, coming off the bench, added to the scoreline for Paphos, although they fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Karmiotissa.



Emmanuel Boateng secured his second goal for Rio Ave, contributing to a 2-2 draw against Arouca in an intense encounter.



Prince Obeng Ampem displayed his goal-scoring ability for Eyuspor in a commanding 4-0 victory over Sanliurfaspor.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus lasted 63 minutes in West Ham’s 5-0 thrashing by Fulham



Jordan Ayew will miss Crystal Palace’s next game following his red card in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool



Jeffrey Schlupp saw 83 minutes of action for Palace in that 2-1 loss



Antoine Semenyo saw 57 minutes of action for Bournemouth in their 3-0 win over Manchester United



In Championship, Fatawu Issahaku registered two assists for Leicester City in their 4-0 win over Plymouth



In League One, Andy Yiadom saw 90 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-1 loss to Barnsley



Kwame Poku lasted 87 minutes in the game for Peterborough in their 3-0 win over Oxford United







SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu made a brief appearance for Almeria in their 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 82 minutes of action for Huesca in their 1-0 win Ferrol







ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw three minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-0 loss to Monza



Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against AS Roma







GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was involved in Bochum’s 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim



In the Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were in action for Hamburg as they lost 2-1 to Paderborn







FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Mohammed Salisu made his debut for AS Monaco in the 2-1 win over Rennes



Ernest Nuamah saw 66 minutes of action for Lyon in their 3-0 win over Toulouse



Andre Ayew saw 13 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 2-1 loss to Strasbourg



Benjamin Tetteh saw 10 minutes of action for Metz as they lost by a lone goal to Brest



Alidu Seidu returned to Clermont game against Lille following his suspension to play 90 minutes in that goalless draw



Abdul Samed Salis lasted 71 minutes in the game for Lens against Montpellier which ended in a draw







AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah played 87 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-1 loss to Tirol



Abraham Boakye played the full throttle for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-0 loss to Hartberg







BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil was on the scoresheet for Genk in their 3-1 win over Eupen



Isaac Nuhu played 90 minutes for Eupen whilst Christopher Bonsu Baah saw 11 minutes of action for Genk



Ghanaian duo Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru came on as substitutes for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against St.Liege



Kamal Sowah played nine minutes of action for St.Liege



Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Leuven



Nathaniel Opoku played 23 minutes for Leuven











BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene was in action for Hebar as they lost by a lone goal to Botev Plovdiv



Bernard Tekpetey saw 73 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over CSKA Sofia







CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 4-2 win over Rijeka







CYPRUS



Majeed Waris saw 88 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 1-0 win over Achnas



Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to score for Paphos in their 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa



Ghanaian duo Ernest and Ernest Asante played 61 minutes for Doxa in their 2-0 loss to AEL Limassol



Kingsley Sarfo came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for APOEL in their 3-1 win over Zakakiou



Alex Sarfo lasted 66 minutes in the game for Zakakiou



Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou’s game against Apollon which they lost 3-0







ISRAEL



Gideon Akuowua was in action for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 3-0 to Maccabi Bnei Raina







MALTA



Samuel Boakye saw 16 minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 3-0 win over Santa Lucia



Ghanaian quartert Hafiz Akadom, Frank Boateng, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu played in Sirens 1-1 draw against Naxxar



Geoffrey Acheampong was in action for Sliema in their 1-0 win over Balzan



Philip Agbado and Eric Mensah were in action for Mosta in their 3-0 loss to Floriana



Simon Zibo was involved in Birkirkara’s 4-0 loss to Hamrun











PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng scored his second goal for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Arouca







ROMANIA



Baba Alhassan saw 77 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-1 win over Univ. Craiova







SCOTLAND



Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Hibernian in their 1-0 win over Livingston







SERBIA



Osman Bukari saw 45 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-1 win over Mladost



Sadick Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Radnik in their 1-1 draw against Vozdovac



Ibrahim Tanko played 90 minutes for Javor in their 2-1 win over Cukaricki



Ebenezer Annan played the full throttle in Novi Plazar’s 1-0 loss to IMT Novi Beograd







SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin against Dun.Streda which ended in a draw







SWITZERLAND



In the Swiss Super League, Daniel Afriyie saw 83 minutes of action in their 1-1 draw against Luzern



Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded three goals as his side St.Gallen lost 3-0 to Young Boys







TURKEY



Alexander Djiku was in action for Fenerbache as they recorded a 3-1 win over Daniel Amartey’s Besiktas



Jerome Opoku was shown a red card in Basaksehir 1-0 win over Hatayspor



Ghanaian duo Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah were both in action for Kayserispor in their 2-0 Pendikspor



In Lig 1, Prince Obeng Ampem was on the scoresheet for Eyuspor in their 4-0 win over Sanliurfaspor



Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor 1-1 draw against Tuzlaspor



Isaac Cofie played 66 minutes for Umraniyespor in their 2-0 win over Keciorengucu



Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Giresunspor



USA



Yaw Yeboah helped Columbus Crew to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final