Ghanaian Players Abroad: How the Black Stars players invited for 2026 WC qualifiers performed

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The monitoring of the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective clubs brings you a distinct edition on how the 25 players invited for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros performed.





GOALKEEPERS



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 4-2 win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League



Joseph Wollacott was on the bench for Hibernian in their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish League



Richard Ofori was an unused substitute for Orlando Pirates in their game against Kaizer Chiefs which they lost by a lone goal in the South African Premier League







DEFENDERS



Alidu Seidu played the full throttle for Clermont Foot in their 1-0 win over Lorient in the French Ligue 1



Denis Odoi missed Club Brugge’s game against Cercle Crugge due to injury



Gideon Mensah bagged 90 minutes for Ligue II side Auxerre against St.Etienne which they won 5-2



Abdul Fatawu Hamid was in action for Medeama in their 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea



Kasim Adams was not in Hoffenheim’s squad to face Augusburg in the German Bundesliga over the weekend



Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-1 loss to Grenoble



Daniel Amartey lasted the entire duration for Besiktas in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir



Abdul Mumin bagged another 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 loss to Girona







MIDFIELDERS



Baba Idrissu made a brief appearance for Almeria in their 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad



Majeed Ashimeru missed Anderlecht’s game against Gent due to injury



Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens game against Marseille



Edmund Addo was left out of Crvena zvezda’s 2-1 wins over Zeleznicar Pance



Mohammed Kudus saw 90 minutes of action for West Ham United but was substituted late in injury time as the Hammers came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2



Andre Ayew was unveiled as a new player for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre







WINGERS



Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk in their 3-1 win over Leuven



Osman Bukari saw 36 minutes of action for Crvena zvezda in their 2-1 win over Zeleznicar Pance



Kamaldeen Sulemana was substituted in the 65th minute for Southampton in their 2-1 win over West Brom



Ernest Nuamah saw 76 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-0 win over Rennes.



Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 loss to Everton at the Selhurst Park





FORWARDS



Inaki Williams saw 79 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao in their 4-3 win over Celta Vigo



Antoine Semenyo had a good game for Bournemouth in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United



Jonathan Sowah was in action for Medeama as they lost by a lone goal to Berekum Chelsea at the Akoon Park.