Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian Kingsley Schindler expected to start for Hannover against Heidenheim

German-born Ghanaian attacker, Kingsley Schindler is expected to feature for Hannover 96 in their Bundesliga II game against Heidenheim on Saturday afternoon.



Schindler played well in last weekend's 1-0 win against Hamburger SV as he lasted 67 minutes. His numbers in the game were impressive, drawing three fouls and making four interceptions – second-best in the game.



Following that performance, coach Kenan Kocak is expected to name him in the starting line-up against Heidenheim. Hannover wants to win their second successive game for the first time in the ongoing campaign.



Hannover has not been at their best but Schindler's performance has been consistent. Though being an attacker, he has operated mostly as a right-back and has not disappointed.



Schindler has started seven games out of the 10 games he has featured in this season, providing one assist.



But he remains optimistic about breaking his goal duck soon and finishing the season with an impressive scoring record.

