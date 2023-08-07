Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki rejects Manchester United

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki, has turned down an offer from Manchester United and opted to join Belgian club STVV instead.



Although United reached an agreement with his team, Urawa Red Diamonds, the 20-year-old chose to make a move to the Belgian Pro League side, STVV.



United believed that Suzuki needed more time and development before he could make a significant impact in the Premier League.



With the recent arrival of Andre Onana as their new number-one goalkeeper, Manchester United are still in the market for another goalkeeper this summer.



Meanwhile, Tom Heaton, United's 37-year-old goalkeeper, will be staying at the club after positive discussions with manager Erik ten Hag.



Heaton was made captain for United's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday and has been encouraged by the increased playing time he has been getting.



Suzuki is a multi-national goalkeeper who is eligible to represent Japan, Ghana, or the USA.



He has gone through the ranks of the Japanese youth teams and has been part of the U21 squad that played in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup, with six appearances and four clean sheets in the tournament.



