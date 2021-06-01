Ghanaian Chelsea fan meets Ngolo Kante, gifts him smock

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian Chelsea fan had the rare experience of meeting and sharing moment with arguably the most loved player in world football now.



Abubakar Bapube had the privilege of meeting celebrated French and Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante.



Photos in circulation on social media shows the fan exchanging pleasantries with Ngolo Kante.



The fan presented Kante a Chelsea-designed smock whiles Kante allowed him have a feel of his Champions League medal.



Kante has been a favourite of many soccer fans across the world with his performance on the pitch as well as humility.



The French midfielder was instrumental in Chelsea’s victory in the Champions League against Manchester City.



He was awarded the Man of the Match award in the May 29 game played in Porto.



