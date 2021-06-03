Ghanaian Chelsea fan gifts Kante customized smock after Champions League success

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A Ghanaian Chelsea fan, Abu Bakr Bapube has presented a customized smock to N'Golo Kanté following his outstanding performance in Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League triumph.



The French international throughout the 2020/2021 Uefa Champions League campaign excelled for the Blues en route to being crowned the eventual winners.



Particularly in the knockout stage of the elite European inter-club competition, N'Golo Kanté’s performance was unmatched as he established himself as the standout player in crucial games against Real Madrid in the semi-finals and Manchester City in the finals.



While applause continues to pour in for the former Leicester City midfielder, Ghanaian man Abu Bakr Bapube has taken the show of appreciation further.



A day after the Uefa Champions League final win, he met N'Golo Kanté and presented him with a customized blue smock - the most distinctive dress from the Northern part of his home country.



Checks have revealed that the presentation was made on behalf of Chelsea supporters in Ghana.