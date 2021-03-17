Bodybuilding of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Samuel Ohene Nyantakyi, Contributor

Ghanaian Bodybuilding world champion, Thomas Tusore now a certified Master Trainer

Thomas Tusore with a trophy

Ghanaian Bodybuilding world champion, Thomas Tusore, says he’s now focused as a certified Master trainer to train/sensitize the public especially Business Executives to keep fit in ensuring a healthy populace for the economy.



He observed that in his years of experience as a Master trainer, most of the people/business Executives he’s come into contact with lacks knowledge about fitness and spend most of their time with business engagements.



“My objective is to let people know that training is important and it’s not just about hitting the Gym and lifting weight or jogging to burn some calories. There is so much more in terms of training, which is the nutrition aspect, the cardio and the weight aspect. You need all to be fit”.



The Bodybuilding sensation further reiterated that as a Professional trainer he invest much time to orient clients about fitness, the therapy aspect, nutrition and most importantly the weight training which is very important when one wants to burn calories and strengthen the muscles as well.



“Now I’m targeting Business Executives because they are the people who need it most. They must know the importance of training and in as much as they have very busy schedules they should find time to train so it can impact positively on their health and wellbeing”.



“I’m urging everyone to take fitness serious because fitness training can make you look young, prevent you from visiting the hospital often and most importantly prolong your life”.



Thomas Tusore is a world trained Professional Master trainer with a Post Graduate Diploma in Health and Safety, International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) Master Trainer.



Awarded the title Master Trainer by ISSA, Thomas is thus qualified to be a Personal Trainer specialist in Exercise Therapy, Senior Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Specialist in strength and conditioning transformation.



He’s a Pro natural bodybuilder who has won so many international awards including: the Musclemania in South Africa, 2014; the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA) competition in Budapest, 2015; won world championship in Czech Republic; won UKDFBA in UK and was 2nd in the Universe in Olympia, USA. Contact Thomas Tusore: Bizziinfo@gmail.com







Newsmen caught up with Thomas at the Gym to share his experience as a Master Trainer:



1. How often should one work out?



If you really want to see results reflected on the scale and continue to make progress overtime, you need to commit to working out at least three (3) to five (5) days per week. To start, you might only want to do three (3) or four (4) days per week and slowly work your way up to five (5) days. Greater amounts of exercise will provide even greater health benefits.



2. Why weight training is better?



Weight training helps you burn more calories every day. For example, Weight training is more effective than cardio at building muscle and muscle burns more calories at rest than some other tissues, like fat. In men, weight training led to 9% increase in resting metabolism. Cardio is fantastic for weight loss but weight training can increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.



3. Can you describe how you plan to retain a client that has reached their goal weight?



Build trust through relationships and the key is to plant the seed of what is next without taking away the focus from the original goals.



4. Can you describe how you would motivate a client who is overweight?



Ask your client whether he/she wants to gain muscle or lose weight because you have to motivate a person according to their goals. Motivate the client to stay focused on achieving their goals. Assure them they are in good hands and their results will be great. Emphasize on the process over results.



5. How do you plan to provide outstanding client service?



Maintain a positive attitude and respond quickly. Personalize your service creatively, problem-solve and help client help themselves. Focus support on the client and actively listen.



6. How do you determine the best training program for your client?



Knowing the client’s goals, history and strength is essential for designing the right program. First apply the fundamental principles of simplicity, specificity and progressive overload.



7. How important do you think client service is?



Client service is important because it can help you increase clients’ loyalty. Increase the amount each client spends with your service and moreover generates positive word-of-mouth about your service and cultivate a loyal following that refers clients serve and provides testimonials and reviews.



8. A client complains about chronic pain that keeps them from working out. How do you help them?



As a master trainer, I have a strong working knowledge of human anatomy and safe exercise practices. For example: chronic pain is often an indication of muscle weakness or misalignment. I would begin by administering a variety of diagnostic test exercise to see if I can identify the muscle group that needs strengthening. I would communicate with them at every stage to make sure they understand why they are in pain and how the exercise I implement will help them.



9. Which is more important to you; Physical fitness or nutrition



When it comes to weight loss, diet is more important than exercise. Exercise helps you lose weight by burning mostly fat. Exercise helps boost your metabolism. Weight loss begins with nutrition.