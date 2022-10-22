GhanaWeb announces detailed coverage plan for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

The biggest football competition in the world deserves the best coverage and that is what GhanaWeb is offering its viewers and readers with its coverage of the 2022 World Cup.



A host of programs have been lined up to inform and entertain GhanaWeb followers with awesome content on https://www.ghanaweb.com, GhanaWeb TV and on various social media platforms.



The flagship program christened “GhanaWeb Mundial” gives a 360 coverage of all issues relative to the World Cup from the maiden edition in 1930 to the 22nd edition which will be held in Qatar between November 20, 2022 and December 18, 2022.



The GhanaWeb Mundial is a 30-minute TV show that features ex-footballers, coaches, supporters, spiritualists and expert analysis from connoisseurs of the game.



The first edition of the show which will air every Monday and Friday will be on Monday, October 24, 2022.



The maiden edition of the show will focus on the various squads for the tournament and the role of supporters in football.



It will feature Ghanaian football legend, Laryea Kingston and the man known as the face of national team support in Ghana, Abraham Boakye, alias OneMan Supporter.



There will also be in-house discussions on which players should make the squad and a look at the technical teams of Ghana’s group opponents.







GhanaWeb World Cup Trivia



The GhanaWeb World Cup Trivia is one-minute video which highlights one historic, unique and record-setting moment in Africa’s participation at the World Cup.



The trivia will provide detail information within one minute about some achievements of Africa’s 13 countries who have participated in the World Cup so far.



GhanaWeb in Qatar



With two experienced and hardworking reporters expected to be in Qatar for the tournament, GhanaWeb will provide up-to-date information from the camp of the Black Stars and the other 31 countries.



GhanaWeb in Qatar is a daily program which will give viewers and readers of GhanaWeb summary of all topical issues in the tournament when it finally kicks off in Qatar.



GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is sponsored by Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited.



