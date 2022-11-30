GhanaWeb Mundial ladies edition: Ghana beat Korea to set up epic tie with 'enemy' Uruguay

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana now set second in Group H after beating South Korea on matchday two at the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Mohammed Salisu got the opener for the Black Stars after tabbing in a loose ball in the box after a scuffle from Jordan Ayew's cross in the 24th minute.



Exactly 10 minutes later, Jordan won another free kick after he was brought down on the right flanks.



The Crystal Palace forward later effected the free kick with a cross which found Kudus who scored to make it 2-0 for the Black Stars.



The Koreans came stronger in the second half with two quick goals from Gue-Sung Cho in the 58th and 61st minute respectively before Mohammed Kudus scored the winner for Ghana in the 68th minute.



Portugal's 2-0 victory over Uruguay at the Lusail Iconic Stadium have now tilted the odds in favour of Ghana to pick the second spot in Group H ahead of the matchday three games on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Join host of Nkomo Wo Ho, Paula Amma Broni, who sits with GhanaWeb's Stella Dziedzorm Sogli, Victoria Kyei Baffour, and Grace Yaa Agyeman, a journalist from F5 Digital Media to review Ghana's game against Korea in this episode of the Mundial show:



The panel will also preview the crucial game against Uruaya on Friday, December 2, 2022, which will be live on GhanaWeb.



Watch the show below:



