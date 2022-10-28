GhanaWeb Mundial: Qatar hosting the most expensive World Cup amid human rights concerns

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2010, Qatar was awarded the right to host the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 thus becoming the first country in the Middle East to host the biggest football festival in the world.



The Arab nation won the bid after beating off stiff competition from the United States of America, Australia, South Korea, and Japan while Indonesia's bid was disqualified due to a lack of governmental support.



Qatar's World Cup bid was married with several controversies as the FIFA Executive Committee was accused of being induced by the Qataris to steal the verdict in their favor.



Despite the objections that were raised about Qatar's ability to host the competition, the Middle East country have proven that the world might witness the best and the biggest Mundial after investing $200 billion in their bid to host the competition.



Qatar will be using eight stadiums to host the competition but the back story in the international media has been about how the Qatari government infringed upon the rights of the people who worked on the project by underpaying them.



We discussed the country Qatar on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show with the focus being on human rights issues, the cost of the stadiums, and the backstories.



GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw and Sports Editor at PulseGhana, Emmanuel Ayamga joined host Joel Eshun to discuss back stories about Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting right.



We also discussed the dos and don'ts for people who will go to Qatar to enjoy the festival.



Watch the second edition of the GhanaWeb Mundial show below:



