GhanaWeb Mundial: Importance of supporters at the World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The debate as to whether government should fund supporters to Qatar to support the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup has surfaced again with 20 days to the start of the competition.



Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah advised the government not to use state funds to airlift supporters to Qatar for the World Cup but rather appeal to Corporate Ghana to fund the trip.



Others have also suggested to the government to use the Ghanaians who are based in Qatar for the games by getting them matchday tickets to reduce the cost of transporting people from here to the Gulf Region.



The idea has been rejected by the GFA as they have reiterated that supporters will be sent from Ghana to Qatar but will be funded by corporate institutions.



In the music scene, Akwaboah and Kweku Flick have both released their songs aimed at creating awareness about Ghana's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



We discussed the importance of sending supporters to Qatar to support the Black Stars and the most memorable Ghanaian world cup songs on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial.



GhanaWeb's Entertainment Editor, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa, and Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw joined show host Joel Eshun to discuss the importance of supporters at the World Cup and the most memorable Black Stars World Cup songs.







Watch the latest edition of the GhanaWeb Mudial below



