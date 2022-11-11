GhanaWeb Mundial: Ghanaians expectations of Black Stars and list of players dropped from squad

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there have been many speculations about certain players who have reportedly been dropped by coach Otto Addo from Ghana's final squad.



While Ghanaians were deliberating on these reports, a member of Jeffrey Schlupp's management team, Calvin Riches, gave a hint of his player being dropped when he used unprintable words on the GFA.



The snapchat post of Calvin Riches became a reference point as coach Otto Addo became a subject of discussion in the media space.



The names of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mubarak Wakaso, and Lawrence Ati Zigi were also mentioned as players who have been selected to be part of the final squad which Otto Addo is set to announce on Monday, November 14, 2022.



There were also reports that Felix Afena-Gyan and the in-form Joseph Paintsil who is the highest-scoring Ghanaians winger in the 55-man provisional squad have been dropped from the final list.



Also, expectations for the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been raised by the government after a budget of $14.1 mullion was read with a target of semi-finals set.



We discussed the expectations for the team and the reported list of players who have been dropped on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial.



Sports pundit, 'Ambassador' Romeo, and GhanaWeb Sports Journalist, Emmanuel Enin joined show host, Joel Eshun on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show.



