GhanaWeb Mundial: 55-man provisional Black Stars squad and $14M World Cup budget

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friday, November 4, was a busy day for most football enthusiasts in Ghana after the 2022 FIFA World Cup budget and the provisional squad were announced.



Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, announced that the Government of Ghana has budgeted $14.1 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to him, the budget will cover their expenses from the group stages all the way to the semi-finals which is the target set for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his technical team.



Barely three hours after the announcement of the budget, the Ghana Football Association announced the 55-m squad provisional list for the Mundial with three players from the Ghana Premier League.



Out of the 55 players, 19 of them are returning to the team after missing out on Ghana's September international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua in France and Spain respectively.



We discussed this on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show as Daniel Oduro and Emmanuel Enin joined show host, Joel Eshun, to interrogate the issues.



Watch the latest episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show below:



