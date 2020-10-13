You are here: HomeSports2020 10 13Article 1083268

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana youth striker Richard Danso seals KF Tirana move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Danso Richard Danso

Ghana youth international Richard Danso has finalized a transfer to Albanian side KF Tirana, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Danso joins the Albanian champions from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.

He underwent a successful medical test over the weekend before appending his signature on a four-year deal.

The dead-eye forward joins compatriots Winful Cobbinah, Isaac Gyamfi, Ibrahim Sulley and Derrick Sasraku at the club.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at American lower-tier side North Texas SC.

Danso spent the previous year on loan at Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 team that reached the quarterfinal of the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment