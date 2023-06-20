Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah nominated for 2023 Golden Boy Award

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana U-23 star, Ernest Nuamah, has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy Award following his phenomenal performance in the 2022/2023 season.



The Golden Boy Award is granted to the under-21 player who has excelled the most in a top-tier European league during a particular calendar year.



Nuamah, who had a breakthrough season with FC Nordsjaelland, is ranked 26th on the 2023 list with a rating of 74.6.



Along with Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Felix Afena Gyan, Nuamah is one of four young Ghanaian talents to be nominated for the award in the last four editions.



The top 10 include Jamal Musaial, Jude Bellingham, Pablo Gavi, Antonio Silva, Alejandro Balde, Xavi Simmons, Florian Wirtz, Benjamin Sasko, Devyne Rensch, and Giorgio Scalvini.



Nuamah on his debut full season scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 33 games in all competitions.



Following his magnificent campaign, The 19-year-old has been rewarded with a Black Stars call-up and made his debut in a one-all draw against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 18, 2023.





EE/FNOQ