Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opens up on receiving first Black Stars call up

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahakwu says he was surprised to have been invited to join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



The 17-year old together with two others received a late call up from Coach Akonnor to join the senior team as they continue with preparations for the doubleheader.



The trio Abdul Fatawu, Ibrahim Danlad and Philemon Baffour from the Black Satellites trained with the Black Stars on Tuesday.



Fatawu who has received invite to the U-17 national team, the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites said the call to join the senior team the Black Stars was beyond his imagination.



“I was not expecting this at all but was very happy to hear I was going to be part of the team and to be with my seniors. I received a call yesterday, from the Black Stars team manager telling me I had been invited to the Black Stars camp, and I even asked again if he was sure about the news."



He wondered why and I replied, I’m surprised because I wasn’t expecting, and I think I’m privileged to be part of the team”, he told Joy Sports.



The Division One player for Steadfast FC said he will take the opportunity to learn from his seniors in camp.



“I am focused to learn as much as I can with the Black Stars. I hope to enjoy the time I have with this great team and do what I know how to do best.”



Black Stars will play South Africa in Johannesburg on March 25 before playing Sao Tome in Accra on the 29th of March 2021.