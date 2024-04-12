Ghana youngster Listowell Duah scores penalty to lift trophy in Spain

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian star, Listowell Agyemang Duah, has secured his first trophy with Internacional de Zamora in Spain.



The team displayed an outstanding performance, clinching victory in the 3rd Torneo Diputacion International de Zamora competition after defeating Real Valladolid Academy in a thrilling penalty shootout.



The 19-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in the final, earning a spot in the starting lineup and delivering a stellar performance throughout the match.



Agyemang showcased his composure by calmly converting his penalty kick during the shootout, sealing the precious victory for his team.



Since joining Internacional de Zamora, Agyemang has impressed with his performances, quickly establishing himself as a key player in the team.



Looking ahead, the former New Tafo Opel FC star is determined to maintain his high standards and contribute to the team's success, aiming to add more silverware to his collection.



Agyemang Duah is set to return to action this weekend as Internacional de Zamora travels to face Camarzana on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in their ongoing quest for further triumphs.