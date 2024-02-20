Ghana youngster Jalal Abdulai scores for Elfsborg in win over GAIS

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana youngster Jalal Abdulai scored for Elfsborg in their win over GAIS in the Swedish Cup on Sunday.



The 19-year-old forward came off the bench the net the second goal in a 2-0 win at the Borås Arena in the Swedish Cup Group B game.



Jalal Abdulai came off the bench in the 67th minute to replace Per Frick when the game was still goalless.



This was after the goalkeeper saved the penalty of Jalal’s compatriot Michael Baidoo in the 10th minute of the game.



Sebastian Holmen netted the opening goal of the game in the 80th minute after being set up by Jenas Jakob Thomasen.



The game was now set for a grand finish as the visitors GAIS were searching for the equalizer while the hosts defended curiously to win the game.



Michael Baidoo set up his compatriot Jalal Abdulai to score the crucial second goal in the sixth minute of additional time.