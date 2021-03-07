Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana wonderkid Issahaku Abdul Fatawu named U20 AFCON Best Player

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghana midfielder Issahaku Abdul Fatawu was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the just concluded 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations.



The 16-year-old midfielder was singled out as the tournament's poster boy with his cultured left foot, soccer IQ and dexterity.



Fatawu, who plays for Tamale-based lower division side SteadFast FC, scored two goals in the tournament to help Ghana win the fourth title.



He gained global attention when he scored a Puskas Award contender in Ghana's 4-0 win over Tanzania in their opener.