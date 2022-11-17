Ghana with the youngest squad at FIFA World Cup for the fourth time - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana has made a new world record as the Black Stars becomes the only team to always parade the youngest squad at all their FIFA World Cup tournaments.



Ghana becomes the first time to always go to the World Cup competition with the youngest squad anytime they make it to the mundial.



The Black Stars have played at three consecutive World Cup tournament in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 and paraded the youngest squad at these tournaments.



Ghana had the youngest squad at the World Cup and reached the knockout stages twice in 2006 in Germany and the quarter final in South Africa in 2010.



Heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this week, the Black Stars team are again the youngest team at the competition.



Ghana sets World Cup Record:



▪️Ghana had the youngest squad at the 2006 World Cup- Age 23



▪️Ghana had the youngest squad at 2010 World Cup- Avg age 24



▪️Ghana had the youngest squad at 2014 World Cup- Avg Age 24.9



▪️Ghana has the youngest squad at Qatar 2022- Avg age 24.7



Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.