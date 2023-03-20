Ghana wins five medals at 2023 IFBB West African Championship

Bodybuilding of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s bodybuilding and fitness team won five medals at the 2023 edition of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West African Championship held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023.



Ghana’s five medals came in the men’s Classique physique, men’s physique and men’s bodybuilding categories.



Ghana’s Francis Nanaberg picked up gold medal in the men’s Classique physique category while Christopher Ntow, Martison Ampadu, and Benjamin Blejumah picked up gold, bronze, and silver medals respectively.



Ghana’s fifth medal was won by Abraham Torkornoo in the men’s bodybuilding category.



Nigeria’s Olalekan Abdulrahaman Ibrahim was crowned the best bodybuilder in 2023 for exhibiting superior and incredible flexing skills.



Abdulrahaman saw off competitions from second-placed Abraham Torkonoo from Ghana and third-placed Eric Majura from Tanzania to win the award due to his consistent and medal-winning performances in various bodybuilding competitions.



Abdul Hayye Yartey, the president of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation described the event as a successful one that drew participants from some African countries.



He also commended the IFBB president and other organizations for their immense contribution to the sport.



For his dedication and immense contribution to the growth of bodybuilding in the country, Hayye Yartey was presented with a gold medal by the IFBB.



Hayye Yartey in his acceptance speech dedicated the award to late Ghanaian football Christian Atsu who was buried on Friday, March 17, 2023.











