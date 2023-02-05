Ghana wins bronze at Orange Esport Experience Abidjan 2023

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana’s Jefferson Emmanuel Obudai became the first Ghanaian Esports Athletes to win its first bronze medal at the international competition.



This comes after Ghana has made several but failed attempts at medaling at an international competition.



The Orange Esports Experience was hosted in Abidjan from 27th January – 29th January.



Mr Obudai fought off competition from 14 other African countries including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Benin, DR Congo, Central Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Guinea, Madagascar and Tunisia.



Participants battled for supremacy in FIFA, PES and Street Fighter. Ghana participated in all the 3 gamers however Obudai excelled only FIFA.



Egypt defeated Ghana in the semi-finals leaving Obudai to battle for 3rd position. After a keenly contested 3rd place playoff between Ghana and Ivory Cost, Ghana won 3-0 to secure a medal and £500.



In the end, Egypt won the tournament with Cameroon and Ghana placing 2nd and 3rd respectively.



