Ghana wins an impressive 6 medals at Arnold Classic Africa 2023

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Ghana’s contingent at the 2023 Arnold Classic Africa which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa bagged an impressive six medals.



The team made up of five talented athletes and three officials made their presence felt at the competition with the display of sheer power and skill.



Against established names on the continent, Ghana’s team put up spirited performances copping six medals to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.



Parnell Michael Adu emerged as the champion in Men's Bodybuilding over 80kg and a silver medal in the overall Bodybuilding category, earning him a prestigious Pro Card for Black Muscles.



Abraham Mawutor Kwame Torkornoo showcased his prowess in the Men's Bodybuilding over 85kg category, securing a well-deserved silver medal.



In the Elite Men's Bodybuilding competition, Godwin Frimpong exhibited his strength and determination, earning a silver medal.



Christopher Ntow Bannan showcased his incredible physique and skill in the Elite Men's Physique category, also securing a silver medal.



Among the team, the sole female athlete, Celestine Dogbeda, showcased her talent and discipline in the female Bikini category, earning a well-deserved tied bronze medal.



The GBFA issued a statement acknowledging the individuals and organizations that contributed significantly to their participation in the Arnold Classic Africa 2023.



“The support received was crucial in enabling the Ghanaian athletes to compete on the international stage and showcase their incredible skills.



With their outstanding results, the Ghanaian athletes have not only made their country proud but have also inspired a new generation of bodybuilders. Their success serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent within Ghana's bodybuilding and fitness community.