Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu suffers relegation in the Saudi Pro League with Al Fayha SC

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu, suffered relegation from the Saudi Pro League with Al Fayha SC following a defeat on Wednesday September, 9.



Al Fayha were beaten 1-0 at away by Al-Taawon SC in the last round of fixtures at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.



The loss saw Al Fayha finish at the 14th position confirming their demotion from the Saudi Arabia top-flight.



Despite suffering relegation, Owusu had an impressive campaign as he made 28 appearances in he season.



He scored 7 goals and provided three assists in the process which has attracted suitors from China and UAE.



Shanghai SIPG, Al Ain SC and Al Ahli Jeddah are among teams interested in signing the 24-year-old.

