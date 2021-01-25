Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu ends Al Ahli loan spell

Al Ahli players bid farewell to winger Samuel Owusu after the Ghanaian superstar ended his short loan stint at the club on Sunday.



The 24-year-old contributed immensely during the period he joined on loan from Al-Fayha.



The Ghana wideman scored three goals, provided two assists in 10 games for the Saudi giants.



He ended his loan spell in a flamboyant style after helping the side secure a last gasp winner against Ettifaq on Sunday to go level on points with Al Hilal.



"I came to Al-Ahly during the past three months and I am a professional player, and whether or not I will continue with the Al-Ahly administration, I spoke with them and they are in contact with Al-Fayhaa." Owusu said



The Ghanaian winger has been immense since joining in the summer transfer window from Al-Fayha.