Ghana winger Samuel Owusu ends Al Ahli loan spell

Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Al Ahli players bid farewell to winger Samuel Owusu after the Ghanaian superstar ended his short loan stint at the club on Sunday.
The 24-year-old contributed immensely during the period he joined on loan from Al-Fayha.
The Ghana wideman scored three goals, provided two assists in 10 games for the Saudi giants.
He ended his loan spell in a flamboyant style after helping the side secure a last gasp winner against Ettifaq on Sunday to go level on points with Al Hilal.
"I came to Al-Ahly during the past three months and I am a professional player, and whether or not I will continue with the Al-Ahly administration, I spoke with them and they are in contact with Al-Fayhaa." Owusu said
