Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu arrives at new club Al-Ahli Jeddah

Samuel Owusu and manager Bogdan Osekre

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has touched down in Saudi Arabia to begin Al-Ahli Jeddah career.



Owusu joined the Black and Whites on a season-long loan contract from Al Fayha SC over the weekend.



The tricky wideman alongside his local manager Bogdan Osekre arrived at the club offices on Monday to finalize the deal.



The 24-year-old enjoyed huge success in the Saudi Pro League with Al Fayha, plundering 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 28 appearances last term.



Owusu recently netted his debut goal for the Black Stars during their friendly match against Qatar earlier this month.



The former Vision FC player has 7 caps for Ghana so far and was part of the squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Owusu featured four times at the tournament in Egypt where Ghana reached the round of 16 stage.

