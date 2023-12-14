Ghana winger Osman Bukari assists a goal for Red Star Belgrade in 3-2 defeat to Manchester City

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Osman Bukari was in action for Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night when the team played against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.



The pacey and skillful forward started in the attack of his team in their bid to finish the group stages of the European elite inter-club competition on a winning note.



Unfortunately, the Group G contest did not go as planned as Manchester City recorded 3-2 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



The defending Champions took the lead through youngster Micah Hamilton in the 20th minute.



Later in the second half, youngster Oscar Bobb also equalized to double the lead for the English giants.



In a game where Red Star Belgrade scored two consolation goals, Osman Bukari assisted In-Beom Hwang to score the first one.



Aleksander Katai netted the second in added time but a third goal for Manchester City scored by Kalvin Philips from 12 yards sealed the 3-2 win for the Champions.