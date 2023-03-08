Ghana winger Kamal Sowah suffers Uefa Champions League elimination with Club Brugge

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah played his last match in this season’s Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night.



He was in action for his Club Brugge outfit today when the team suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat away to SL Benfica in Portugal.



The defeat means that Kamal Sowah and his teammates have lost the Round 16 tie of the Uefa Champions League 7-1 on aggregate.



The Belgian Pro League club is now officially knocked out of the Champions League and must focus on the domestic league.



In today’s game, Kamal Sowah started for Club Brugge in midfield but the team’s performance was not enough.



He lasted 75 minutes before he was replaced by Antonio Nusa.



Meanwhile, veteran Black Stars defender Dennis Odoi was a second-half substitute for Club Brugge during the big defeat to SL Benfica today.



The two Ghanaian players are likely to be part of the Black Stars squad that will play the upcoming AFCON qualification matches against Angola.