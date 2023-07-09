Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil plays in Genk’s heavy win in pre-season

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil was involved in Genk’s impressive victory in pre-season on Saturday.



Paintsil started but was subbed off after halftime as his outfit inflicted a resounding 4-0 win over OH Leuven.



The Black Stars winger looked sharp on the wing, terrorizing the defence of Leuven. He played a huge role to help the side record a 2-0 win before recess.



Gambian international Alieu Fadera opened the scoring for Genk before Patrik Hrosovsky found the back of the net to extend their lead.



An improved performance in the second half saw Genk grab two more goals as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win.



The Belgian duo of Luca Oyen and Anouar Ait El Hadj scored in the second half to seal victory for Genk in the encounter.



Paintsil had 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances for Genk during the 2022/23 football season.



He will hope to maintain his blistering form for the upcoming season.



Meanwhile, compatriot Nathaniel Opoku lasted the entire duration for Leuven.