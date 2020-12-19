Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Ernest Asante on target as Omonia thump Karmiotissa

Ghana winger Ernest Asante

Ghana winger Ernest Asante was in the scoresheet for Omonia Nicosia in their 5-1 victory against Karmiotissa in the Cypriot top-flight on Friday.



Omonia began the match superbly but couldn’t take an early lead despite being awarded a penalty in the 4th minute.



The Queens however grabbed the deserved initiative courtesy tricky winger Ernest Asante three minutes after Fotis Papoulis missed from 12 yards.



Papoulis redeemed his name with a goal in the 37th minute before two goals from Marinos Tzionis and Thiago Santos in the second half set the winning tone for the hosts.



Ioannis Kousoulos added the icing on the cake with his 82nd minute strike to make it 5-0 for Omonia.



Karmiotissa got a consolation in the 87th minute through Nikita Baranov.



Asante was replaced with French midfielder Eric Bautheac in the 64th minute.



He has netted 2 goals in 12 league appearances for the club since he joined from Al-Fujairah SC in the summer.

