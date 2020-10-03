Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi tests positive for Coronavirus

Gyasi is yet to feature for the club since joining as a free-agent this season

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has tested positive for the coronavirus, his Turkish club Samsunspor announced on Friday.



Gyasi is yet to feature for the club since joining as a free-agent from Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia this summer.



The tricky winger was nursing an injury but he's reported to have recovered well and was close to making his debut on Sunday against Akhisarspor.



But his debut will be delayed for another 14 days after the club announced that he is one of six players to have contracted the flu-like disease.



Vukan Savicevic, Nurullah Aslan, Caner Ar?c?, Erkam Remen and Burak Çalik are the other players to have tested positive for Covid-19.



The aforementioned players will consequently not be available for selection when the Red and White lads play against Akhisarspor and Istanbulspor.



Samsunspor are occupying 8th position with 5 points from 3 games.

