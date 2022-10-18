Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey applauds Ludogorets teammates after 4-0 mauling of Beroe

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets on Monday evening and helped the team to hammer Beroe 4-0 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.



The talented winger started for his team today for the Round 14 encounter of the league campaign.



In what was an away match for Ludogorets, neither side could score in the first 45 minutes.



Six minutes after the break, Bernard Tekpetey scored to open the scoring for Ludogorets.



That goal paved the way for more goals as Igor Thiago also equalized to double the lead for the visitors in the 74th minute.



Four minutes after that goal, Bernard Tekpetey got his name on the score sheet again to complete his brace before a strike from Matias Tissera in the 81st minute sealed a 4-0 win for Ludogorets.



In a post on social media after the game, the Ghana attacker expressed appreciation to God and applauded his teammates for their top performance.



“This is the Lord's doing, and it‘s marvelous in our eyes, Great team work,” the winger posted on Twitter.



