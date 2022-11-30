Ghana vs Uruguay: There's no point in talking too much - Andre Ayew assures Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has assured Ghanaians not to worry about getting revenge over Uruguay in their final Group H match at the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana has had a long-standing rivalry with Uruguay since the 2010 World Cup when the South Americans denied the West African country an opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.



Ghanaians have been seeking revenge against the Uruguayans after Luis Suarez cleared a goal-bound header with his hand and later went on to win the penalty shootouts.



Twelve years after the incident, Ghana has been given the perfect opportunity to get revenge over their sworn football enemies, and Ghanaians want the Black Stars to urge their Uruguayans out of the tournament.



Ahead of the match on December 2nd 2022, Andre Ayew who is the only player in the squad to have played the match in South Africa has stated that there is no need to talk much about the match



"I'm the only survivor [Ghana 2010], so there's no point in talking too much; it's a game where we will need points to progress to the next round,” Andre Ayew said in an interview.



The Black Stars need a win to qualify out of the group stages, or a draw in case Portugal wins or draw with South Korea.



