Ghana vs Sao Tome and Principe: How could the Black Stars line up?

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: goal.com

The Black Stars welcome the Falcons for a showdown in their final Group C match of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers. Goal predicts their starting line-up



GOALKEEPER - Razak Abalora



After getting the nod over Medeama’s Eric Ofori-Antwi and club-mate Danlad Ibrahim for Thursday’s 1-1 draw with South Africa, Abalora is expected to maintain his No.1 spot in CK Akonnor’s starting line-up.



RIGHT-BACK - Benson Anang



In the absence of Daniel Amartey and Andy Yiadom, the Slovakia-based defender slotted in at right-back against Bafana Bafana, capping his performance with the assist for Ghana’s goal. He is expected to keep the position against Sao Tome.



LEFT-BACK Abdul Rahman Baba



The Chelsea loanee is expected to start against Sao Tome on Sunday despite a poor outing against Bafana Bafana on Thursday.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Nicholas Opoku



The Amiens man will likely have another chance, this time against Sao Tome, to prove that he deserves a permanent place in Ghana’s set-up, even when Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, and Kasim Adams return, and when Southampton youngster Mohammed Salisu joins up with the Black Stars.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Ismail Abdul Ganiyu



After a decent debut against South Africa on Thursday, the Asante Kotoko centre-back is expected to keep his partnership with Opoku at the heart of defense against the Falcons.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Mubarak Wakaso



The China-based midfielder did not impress against South Africa but is tipped to get another chance against Sao Tome, an opportunity he will do everything to take as a Turkey-based Afriyie Acquah and Real Mallorca man Iddrisu Baba breathes down his neck.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Thomas Partey



Absent against South Africa on Thursday due to Covid-19 travel challenges, the Arsenal midfielder is expected to walk straight back into Ghana’s starting XI for the Sao Tome clash.



ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Mohammed Kudus



The Ajax youngster’s stalk has been on the rise, the kind that should see him partner Wakaso and Partey in Ghana’s midfield against Sao Tome after scoring against Bafana on Thursday.



RIGHT FORWARD - Andre Ayew



Like Partey, Swansea City ace Andre Ayew will return to Ghana’s XI as captain after missing out on the South Africa clash due to Covid-19 travel challenges.



LEFT FORWARD - Osman Bukari



The Gent winger did not look to have made the most of his 45 minutes of debut action against South Africa and will seek to make amends against Sao Tome on Sunday as he is expected to start this time around.



CENTRE FORWARD - Jordan Ayew



Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is expected to replace Caleb Ekuban as Ghana’s lead striker against Sao Tome, having missed the South Africa trip due to Covid-9 travel challenges.