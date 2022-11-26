Ghana vs Protugal: GFA to petition  FIFA over 'poor' officiating - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

The Ghana football Association is set to file a petition to FIFA against referee Ismail Elfath over poor officiating in Ghana’s opening game against Portugal in the ongoing world cup in Qatar.



The American referee awarded what many describe as a contentious penalty to Portugal which was expertly converted by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.



Rafael Leao’s curled effort to register the Selecaos third goal also left tongues wagging as pundits and fans alike think it should have been ruled offside.



The GFA feels hardly undone by those decisions and have since decided to file a petition according to multiple sources.



The Black Stars will take on South Korea on Monday in their second group game at 13 hours GMT.