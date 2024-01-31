Ghana to receive $700k as 2023 AFCON prize money

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to earn $700,000 from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing third in their group.



The aforementioned amount is Ghana's share of the $34.6 million prize money announced by CAF.



According to the disbursement plan announced by CAF, Ghana and Zambia are the two beneficiaries of the third-place prize money while the six teams finishing at the bottom (fourth) of the six groups will receive $500,000 each.



All nations who exited at the round of 16 will be awarded $800,000 each whereas four losing quarterfinalists will each receive $1,300,000 and the two losing semi-finalists will be granted $2.5 million for their efforts.



The runner-up, determined after will earn $4 million with the winner take home $7 million.



Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in the opening game, followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



Meanwhile, member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the government approved a budget of $8.5 million presented by the Ghana Football Association for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.







EE/EK