Ghana to play Sao Tome and Principe behind closed doors

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match with Sao Tome and Principe will be played behind closed doors.



The Accra Sports Stadium will not be open to fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Having sealed qualification to the finals Akonnor's are determined to end their qualifying campaign with a resounding victory against whipping boys of Group C.



The Black Stars secured qualification last Thursday in South Africa when they drew 1-1 with Bafana Bafana.



A win on Sunday will see Black Stars finish top of the group with 13 points.



In the other group game, Sudan will host South Africa in Omdurman. The winner will qualify for Cameroon.