Ghana to play Algeria, Mali in friendly matches – Reports

Black Stars will play Algeria next month

Ghana has lined up two friendly matches against reigning Africa champions Algeria and West Africa powerhouse Mali, according to reports.



Angel FM reports that Ghana and Algeria will lock horns on October 9, 2020, in an international friendly in Turkey.



The report indicates that organizers wanted the game to be played in Austria but they were turned down as a result for coronavirus restrictions.



The game against Algeria will precede the one against Mali with discussions yet to be concluded on the date for that match.



The Algeria match could be the first game for Black Stars coach CK Akonnor who replaced Kwasi Appiah in January this year.



Akonnor’s maiden game was initially billed for February against Sudan but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.



On Sunday, Akonnor announced his set of captains for the Black Stars, replacing Kwadwo Asamoah with Thomas Partey as the first deputy and creating a new position for goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



Black Stars are leading Group C with six points from their opening two games.



Ghana’s six points came in a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Cape Coast and 1-0 away victory against Sao Tome and Principe.

